Fiery crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A serious crash in Newark, Delaware shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 Thursday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. near Churchman's Road.

Police say a vehicle went underneath a tractor-trailer and caught fire.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

"The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening," police said in a news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.