Fire destroys large home under construction in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A large home under construction was destroyed by fire in Newark, Delaware.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Felix Drive in the Chestnut Hill Preserves shortly before midnight Friday after receiving several 911 calls.

Crews say they found a home fully engulfed by flames as they arrived.

By the time the fire was out, the home sustained $200,000 worth of damage, officials said.

Two nearby homes were also damaged during the fire.

A search for the cause is underway.

No injuries were reported.
