NFL reaches TV deals with ABC, ESPN, other networks

A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on top of the gold styled logo before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The NFL announced a new set of national television deals Thursday, which keeps games on ESPN/ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, Amazon and NFL Network through the 2033 season.

Terms were not released.

The agreement keeps Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Sunday night games on NBC and Monday night games on ESPN with some games also airing on ABC. For the first time, Amazon will be the exclusive home for Thursday night games, which will also be on over-the-air channels in the competing teams' home markets. NFL Network will also air select games.

ABC picks up two Super Bowls during the deal -- the first in 2026 -- with the other networks airing three.

The agreement also calls for additional "flex" options to move better matchups into prime time slots on Sundays on NBC and, for the first time, Mondays on ESPN.

The ESPN package also includes the ability to stream games on ESPN+, as well as one international series game on an exclusive national basis. NBC, CBS and Fox will also have the ability to stream games they hold the rights to.

"We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this ABC station.
