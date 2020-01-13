Nikolas Cruz faces assault charges after attacking corrections deputy

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida -- Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz was in court Monday on assault charges.

Cruz is accused of attacking a Broward Corrections Deputy after he asked Cruz not to drag his sandals on the ground.

According to an incident report, Cruz gave him the finger before he hit the deputy in the face and tried to take his stun gun.

Cruz shot and killed 17 people, and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.

According to court documents, Cruz confessed to being the gunman.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on January 27th, but was pushed back to a later date by the judge.
