Nirvana spa opens in Northern Liberties as a result of pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taralyn Freda has been an aesthetician for six years, but when the pandemic, hit she decided to go from employee to the owner of her own spot in Northern Liberties.
"It was definitely a little scary," Freda says, "Some people thought we were crazy, but something inside told me it was the right thing to do."
She found her courage in lockdown after getting laid off from the high-end spa where she'd been working. She did some self-reflection and decided she wanted to create something different in the self-care marketplace, what she calls a wellness Med Spa, offering spa products and services like facials and massages but also advanced medical treatments like lasers and injectables.
She recruited some of her laid off colleagues to come work with her and opened last August with the mission of helping clients feel radiant inside and out.
And business has been great. "Our plans are right now to expand a little; we need to grow."
In facing her fears and following her dream, she hopes to be an inspiration to other would-be entrepreneurs, "I do feel it's important that more women take a chance in life and do something on their own," Taralyn says.
Nirvana Health & Beauty | Facebook | Instagram
1100 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-764-2835 | info@nirvanahealthandbeauty.com
