New Jersey communities clean up after protests turned into violence, looting

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Curfews have been put into effect in Atlantic City, Trenton and other New Jersey municipalities after Sunday night's protests turned destructive.

In Atlantic City the curfew from 7pm to 6am will be in effect until June 8. During the curfew, only people traveling to or from work, or seeking medical or police assistance are permitted.

Tiny shards of glass were swept up and windows were boarded up, volunteers and contractors working side by side after about 20 businesses were damaged and looted in Atlantic City Sunday night, most of them in the Tanger Outlets.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Reed Gusciora speaks about looting in Trenton on May 31, 2020.



"We are not the problem but we will be the solution to help build the city all over again," said Lonniyell from Egg Harbor Township, who came to the clean-up with her two daughters.

"We want to see people do stuff for a good cause and we don't want to see people tearing down the city and stealing. You want to keep George Floyd's name alive and do it for the right cause," said Maurice Hubbard of Galloway Township, N.J.

The protests began peacefully in Atlantic City Sunday afternoon as demonstrators expressed outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but turned violent and destructive as some of the protesters burglarized businesses that have been closed for months because of COVID-19.

Mayor Marty Small said of the 17 people were arrested on Sunday night, six were from Atlantic City. No injuries were reported. He expressed frustration at the looting on top of the city's pandemic-ravaged economy.

"This is our business district. They provide jobs for our children. Some of your nieces and nephews and cousins work here in the summer. What if they don't open back up?" said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

In Trenton, officials say around 50 businesses were damaged Sunday. Police say 28 people were arrested - eight of them were from out of state. Latino business owners and city officials addressed the unrest on Monday.

"This was done between outsiders and local people from the community. And we don't understand because we feel the pain of the African American community. We feel the pain as brown people," said Manuel Hernandez, President of the Latino Merchant Association of New Jersey, outside a heavily damaged liquor store.

"This is taking a step backwards. We've enacted a 7 o'clock curfew for the time being," said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey National Guard said at this time they are not deploying locally. 85 members are deploying Monday evening to Washington, D.C. to help with protests there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentonatlantic citycrimelooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large group of protesters marches through Philly; some block I-676
'We're better than this': Community frustrated with looting, destruction in West Philly
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
SEPTA suspends bus, subway, trolley service in Center City until further notice
NJ to enter Stage 2 on June 15: Outdoor dining, retail returns
Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Philadelphia
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Show More
Most Delaware business can reopen with restrictions
Kentucky gov. calls for release of police video from deadly Louisville shooting
2 officers fired for 'excessive force' arrests in Atlanta
George Floyd's brother calls for peace in Minneapolis
Firefighters respond to multiple large fires over last 48 hours
More TOP STORIES News