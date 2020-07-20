NJ to allow for all-remote learning; practices and competitions for high risk-sports can resume

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that parents in New Jersey will be able to choose all-remote learning for their children when school resumes.Murphy said more details would be released later this week by the Department of Education.The governor also announced that he is signing an executive order to allow contact drills, practices and competitions to resume on Monday for high-risk sports - including football.Practices must be held at outdoor venues only, Murphy said, and all sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.Meanwhile, Murphy said nine additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 13,741.A total of 176,963 cases have been reported.