New Jersey decreases size limit for most gatherings due to increase in COVID-19 transmission

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy has rolled back the size limitation for most gatherings in New Jersey in an effort to stem an increase in the COVID-19 transmission rate.Most indoor gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 25 people. That's a decrease from the 100 person maximum that had been previously allowed.However, some gatherings will continue to have a 100 person maximum, including weddings, funerals, memorial services, religious and political activities protected under the First Amendment.The restriction comes as the state is seeing an increase in the transmission rate, which is the number of people one COVID-19 positive person can infect."Over the last week, we saw numbers of new cases that we hadn't seen in eight weeks. Our rate of transmission is now more than double where it was a few weeks ago," Murphy said."Everyone needs to get it together, and fast," he continued. "This is not yet past us."Meanwhile, Murphy said face coverings will be required for all students at all times while inside a school building, regardless of social distancing, unless doing so would inhibit the individual's health.Guidance from the Department of Education on face coverings for students will also include several exceptions to this standard including an exception for certain students with disabilities, Murphy said.