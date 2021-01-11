New Jersey congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 following Capitol lockdown

Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- A New Jersey congresswoman has tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday's Capitol lockdown.Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, 75, said she believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of the riots. A number of members within the space reportedly ignored instructions to wear masks."I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time," Coleman said. "While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents."Officials say Watson Coleman is isolating and awaiting the results of PCR testing.She previously received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Executive Branch agencies for the purposes of continuity of government operations.Watson Coleman represents New Jersey's 12th Congressional District, which includes Trenton and Princeton.