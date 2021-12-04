coronavirus new jersey

1st case of omicron variant detected in New Jersey

The individual, an adult female, who is a fully vaccinated Georgia resident, had recently traveled to South Africa.
The Year Everything Changed: The Road Ahead - Part 1

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced that the New Jersey Department of Health has identified a case of the omicron variant in a traveler to the state.

Since testing positive on November 28, the woman has remained in isolation. She experienced moderate symptoms and is now recovering after receiving care in a North Jersey emergency department. The New Jersey Department of Health laboratory performed sequencing on the specimen to confirm it was the omicron variant.

"The omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant," Murphy said. "Vaccinations and mask wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster."

"With cases increasing and the identification of the omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over,"Persichilli said. "We are still learning about the omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently."

This comes shortly after Philadelphia's health department announced Friday a resident tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Health department officials recommendations include seriously reconsidering plans for indoor holiday gatherings and activities.

