Rutgers University to continue COVID-19 mask and vaccination requirements

Officials say they will continue to monitor the effects of both COVID and monkeypox as the year proceeds.

Rutgers University has announced face coverings will be continued to required in all indoor teaching spaces, libraries, clinical settings.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rutgers University has announced face coverings will be continued to required in all indoor teaching spaces, libraries, clinical settings and at indoor events for the 2022-2023 school year.

All students and employees are also required to be fully vaccinated and to get a booster shot when eligible.

The university cites the ongoing spread of the BA.5 omicron subvariant as a reason to continue its masking and vaccination policies.

Officials at Rutgers say they will continue to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 and monkeypox viruses as the year proceeds.

Earlier this week, Governor Phil Murphy announced the state will no longer require weekly testing for unvaccinated school and child care employees, as well as state contractors, leaving just a few major government-imposed coronavirus restrictions in place.

At Rutgers, proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours will still be required to attend indoors event, although masks will not be required.

There are no restrictions for outdoor events.

Anyone who was granted medical or religious exemptions must continue weekly testing, and clinical students must test twice per week.

More information is available on the university's website.