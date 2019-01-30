The parents of a 35-year-old woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey are being forced to make a painful decision, but are still hoping for a miracle.Meghan Crilly, an elementary school teacher from Fanwood, Union County, was struck by a Jeep shortly before 2 a.m. while crossing the street with friends on Sunday, Jan. 20.The driver of the Jeep fled the scene.Crilly suffered traumatic injuries.While she remains in a coma, Meghan's family has to decide if they will pull her off of life support by the end of the week."We want to do right by Meghan," her dad Thomas Crilly said of the overwhelming decision.According to a GoFundMe page set up for her family, Meghan has spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle and a broken tibia. Her spleen was removed, her liver was lacerated and she has internal bleeding.Her family is hoping for a miracle, but they know Meghan's neck and head injuries were devastating."Meghan is a determined person, who always went for what she wanted and succeeded. She has her whole life ahead of her, and we hope and pray she will use her strong will to pull through this," the GoFundMe page said.Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible. Anyone with information is urged to call (908) 474-8505.-----