Supporters of the bill point to the fact that the legislature hasn't had a raise since 2002.

New Jersey lawmakers to vote on raises for legislature, state officials

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bill that would give New Jersey state lawmakers and certain public employees raises has cleared several hurdles in Trenton this week, passing committees in the Assembly and the Senate.

"I want to continue to do this job," said Democratic Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt of Camden County during Thursday's hearing.

"Certainly it should not be at the expense of me having to dig into my own pocket on occasion."

If the bill passes, lawmakers in the New Jersey Assembly and Senate would go from a $49,000 annual salary to $82,000 starting in 2026.

By comparison, members of Pennsylvania's legislature earn a yearly salary of more than $106,000.

New Jersey's governor - another position which hasn't seen a raise since 2002 - would go from $175,000 to $210,000 starting in 2026.

That would be after Governor Phil Murphy leaves office.

Republican Assemblyman Antwan McClellan of Cape May County told us why he voted against advancing the bill on Thursday, along with other Republican committee members.

"You know what you're getting into if you're going to be an elected official," said McClellan. "I think we're in it to serve and it's not a financial windfall that we should be looking into."

Taxpayers we spoke with - who help fund these salaries - were split.

"The jump is pretty big but I feel like it's past due," said Cybil Butler of Pennsauken.

"I don't think they should get a raise. I think the people should get a raise, the people that work every day," said Roxanne Lambert of Oaklyn.

"They haven't had one since 2002 and it's probably alright that they get one. I don't know about that much," mused Bill Bisirri of Haddonfield.

"To keep good people in government, you have to give them good money," said Denise Flynn of Cherry Hill. "But that much money? It's hard to justify."

The New Jersey Assembly Democratic Office released the following statement in support of the bill:

"Public services depend on the recruitment and retention of top-quality professionals in a competitive job market. New Jersey's judiciary, state agencies, and legislative district offices perform essential duties for millions of residents every day. We need to avoid "brain drain" in these public sector careers for the good of the institutions and those who depend on them. As for legislators, it has been over 20 years since any salary increase. No one should be dissuaded from running for office if they aren't well-off. Compensation should be sufficient for those who are qualified and committed to serve."

The bill is scheduled for a vote in both the Senate and the Assembly on Monday.

Gov. Murphy would then have to sign the bill for it to take effect.