Neighbors enjoy snow day in Mercer County, New Jersey

MERCERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Main roads and highways in Mercer County, New Jersey were mainly wet late Tuesday morning, but some snow could still be seen on neighborhood streets.

Mercerville residents were shoveling their walks, clearing off their cars and even building snowmen on their lawns.

Action News spoke to people who were out and about as the snow was falling.

"Not too bad," said Nick Malcolm, of Yardville. "I was out earlier and it was a little slippery but it seems to have warmed up a little"

"I like it. Second snow this year," said Max Grieco, of Sicklerville. "After not having any snow last year it's a little encouraging to see it around."

Kids in the area were also excited to see the snow.

"I walked out and my parents said no school and I saw all the snow," said Macy Domingo, of Hamilton Township. "I was happy because we haven't had snow in like weeks."

About 4.5 inches of snow fell in Princeton which made things a little tricky Tuesday morning.

"...It was a little bit hard to get in and out of the parking lot. But it was nice," said Erik.

In North Jersey, the snow totals were much higher. In Bergen County, 8 to 9 inches fell in spots.

Mercer County Emergency Management officials said they didn't see any major issues during the snowfall.