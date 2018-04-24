NJ State Police search for Walmart shoplifting suspect

The New Jersey State Police is asking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting from a Cumberland County Walmart.It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Walmart in Upper Deerfield Township.Police say the suspect was seen placing multiple items in a plastic shopping bag.He was captured on surveillance leaving the store without paying for the items.The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, with a black coat.Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Bridgeton at 856-451-0101.------