Man killed in shooting along New Jersey Turnpike was wanted for murder

The man who was shot had been charged with killing a woman in Lawnside just days before.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 9:21PM
Prosecutors say a man who died in a shooting on the New Jersey Turnpike murdered a woman four days earlier.

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Prosecutors say a man who died in a shooting on the New Jersey Turnpike murdered a woman four days earlier.

The New Jersey Attorney General says 29-year-old Kyle Foggy died from his injuries after being shot in the presence of state troopers and U.S. Marshals.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at the Clara Barton Service area in Oldmans Township, Salem County.

Authorities haven't said if Foggy was shot by police or if his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Foggy had been charged in Camden County with shooting and killing 28-year-old Michelle Cruz in Lawnside, New Jersey on Feb. 25.

