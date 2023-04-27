Eagles fans in Atlantic City line up sports bets at casinos ahead of NFL draft

Casino sports books in A.C. are getting ready for an influx of football fans placing bets on the best new players in the NFL.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With the Eagles making some first-round moves right after the Super Bowl, they're expecting a lot of interest from Philadelphia fans in Atlantic City.

Local sports books say draft betting is becoming more and more popular for football fans who want to make things a little more interesting.

The 2023 NFL draft begins Thursday night, and preparations are underway in Kansas City.

In Atlantic City, people are excited about watch parties, like Eagles fans at Ocean Casino.

"I hope they don't trade their pick," said Mase Mason from Newark, Delaware. "I want them to pick somebody at number 10!"

"I like the offensive lineman from Northwestern, Pete Skoronski," he continued.

"We go as far as saying, 'How many players from a certain conference are going to be taken? How many players from a certain school are going to be taken? How much of this position will be taken?' Things like that," said director of Ocean Sports Book Patrick Glose.

Coming fresh off the Super Bowl and March Madness, two huge betting events, draft betting is more of a novelty event. But it's gaining popularity among betters, according to the sports book manager at Hard Rock Casino.

"It gives people, NFL fans, football fans, something to do to fill that gap from the last few months that they've been missing since the end of the Super Bowl," said Butch Buchanico, the sports book manager.

Managers say social media and online coverage play a huge role in the days leading up to the draft. This week, rumors about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis being the number one pick caused a frenzy.

"For regular games, we're working off historical data, tons of charts of what's happened in the past season and seasons before that," said Glose. "For the draft, it's all about what the customers see is what we're seeing. So we're looking at social media, we're looking at mock drafts, trying to come up with who will go where."

For Atlantic City, draft parties and promotions have grown in the past few years along with betting.

"There are a lot more options now and I see it expanding as years go on for more options," said Buchanico.

Because of the rumors, potential leaks, and volatility, Hard Rock shuts down betting 24 hours before the draft begins.

At Ocean Casino, you can still bet up until the draft starts.