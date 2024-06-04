Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer suspended 1 year for betting on baseball

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A minor league infielder for the Philadelphia Phillies has been suspended for a year after betting on baseball, the MLB announced Tuesday.

Jose Rodriguez, currently of the Reading Fightin Phils, was suspended for violating the MLB's sports betting rules and policies.

Jose Rodriguez milb.com/reading

The league says Rodriguez placed a total of 31 bets. They were placed on Sept. 30, 2021, and from June 5 through July 30, 2022.

The bets included 28 on MLB-related games and three others on college baseball games.

The bets also included some involving the Chicago White Sox while he was assigned to the minor league affiliate for the White Sox in Birmingham, Alabama.

The MLB says Rodriguez did not appear in any of the games on which he bet, and he did not make any bets involving his assigned team.

"There is no evidence to suggest - and Rodriguez denies - that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Rodriguez bet a total of $749.09 on baseball, the MLB said, of which $724.09 was spent on MLB-related bets.

The MLB says Rodriguez is not appealing his suspension.

The announcement about Rodriguez came the same day as the MLB announced punishments for several other players, including a permanent ban for San Diego Padres shortstop Tucupita Marcano.

Marcano is accused of placing bets on the Pittsburgh Pirates while he was with the Pirates last season.

MLB said it was tipped off about the betting activity by a legal sports betting operator.