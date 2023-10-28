Darlene Trappier started Beacon of Hope Inc., providing food and clothing assistance; and, compassion for those struggling.

NJ nonprofit provides a beacon of hope to those struggling in poverty

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At 19, she was sleeping in a park with her infant child. Now at 62, she strives to help people who are suffering from what she once endured.

"It's who I am. Because of me needing help, I know what that pain feels like," said Darlene Trappier, Executive Director of Beacon of Hope, Inc.

When Trappier was without shelter in her youth, she promised to help others if she was ever in a better position to do so.

"It let me know that I wasn't the only one. There are millions before me and there are millions after me," said Trappier.

Weekly on Fridays, the organization distributes an abundance of food to people in their community who need it.

"She's something special...she's helped my daughter out with clothes, she's helped me out with food plenty of times," said recipient Brian Atkinson.

The staff includes past recipients who wish to volunteer; and, some of Trappier's family such as her daughter, Tanisha Payne.

"My mother...she gives more than what she has, she does more than what she needs; but, she does it full heartedly," said Payne.

Trappier upholds her promise to help others, and she intends to continue standing by it in the future.

"I believe in changing lives, but it starts with one heart at a time," said Trappier.