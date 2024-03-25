Woman receives national recognition for work at Ronald McDonald House in Delaware

Pam Cornforth is the Delaware honoree for the 2024 'USA Today Women of the Year' thanks to her 25 years of helping families with children in need.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As the President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Delaware, Pam Cornforth helps provide a place for families to feel like home whether near or far from it.

She is the Delaware honoree for the 2024 'USA Today Women of the Year' thanks to her 25 years of helping families with children in need.

Watch the video above to see some of Pam's compassion in action.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Delaware and how to get involved, visit their website.

