DreamWalk fashion show in Fishtown embraces body positivity and inclusivity

The DreamWalk fashion show will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 24th at Fabrika in Fishtown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The DreamWalk Fashion show is back and bigger than ever, bringing models from all over the country right here to Philadelphia for a body positive, all-inclusive event that embraces being different.

One hundred models, or dreamers as they like to call them, will strut their stuff down the runway on Saturday, February 24th at Fabrika in Fishtown.

DreamWalk was founded in 2017 by South Jersey sisters Lexi and Alyse Scaffidi. The sisters say they loved watching the Victoria's Secret fashion show, but realized their chances of being on that stage were slim because they didn't fit the model mold.

So, they decided to create their own show to include women - and men - of all shapes and sizes.

"We have anyone from being in a wheelchair, to having down syndrome, to being just a regular mom, to being an aspiring model, to being an influencer," said Lexi Scaffidi, co-founder of Dreamwalk Fashion Show.

Scaffidi says the fashion show has garnered over 45 million views on social media and inspired hundreds of articles around the globe. The dreamers all share empowering stories of overcoming bullying, mobility challenges, or how they struggled to fit in to societal standards.

"Being different is your skill and your gift for why you were placed on this earth, and we should embrace that and show that off because other people that don't look like the people you see in mainstream media will feel represented," said Scaffidi.

This year Scaffidi says they're honoring Charisse McGill, a trailblazer and history-making small business owner in Philadelphia who believed in their mission when no one else would.

Charisse created the city's famous French Toast Bites, but she died unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 42. Charisse will be honored posthumously with the Dreamer Award for her dedication to the community.

The Dreamwalk fashion show kicks off at 1pm, Saturday at Fabrika in Fishtown. Doors open at noon.

Tickets start at $30 and will be sold until the start of the event. All proceeds go to Canine Companions.

For tickets and more information, visit: Dreamwalkfashionshow.com