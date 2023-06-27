Norma Bitar is the matriarch of her family and the namesake behind Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine.

Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine keeps authentic eats, family focus for over 30 years

CHERRY HILL, NJ (WPVI) -- Norma Bitar is the matriarch of her family and the namesake behind Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine.

For more than 30 years, she has been at the helm of this South Jersey staple, with the help of her eldest son, chef Elias.

They curate a gourmet grocery next door, with both establishments specializing in traditional items and dishes from the Middle East.

From falafel and tabouli, to baked goods and entrees, the menu is extensive, and fresh produce is procured from Lawnside's Free Haven Farms.

Pictured: Norma Bitar with her adult children: Mariette, Ziad and Elias

Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine | Facebook | Instagram

145 Barclay Farms Shopping Center

Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

856-795-1373

open daily 11am-9pm, later on weekends