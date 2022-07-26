Norris Square Neighborhood Project puts Puerto Rican culture at the center of all they do

The Norris Square Neighborhood Project provides an oasis in the heart of the city and celebrates Puerto Rican culture.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- A network of gardens in West Kensington is at the core of the non-profit Norris Square Neighborhood Project.

Coming up on 50 years of service to the community, the organization provides an oasis in the heart of the city and celebrates Puerto Rican culture.

They have a farmers market every Saturday, with many of the offerings grown in the gardens.

Their Youth Program offers opportunities for high schoolers to learn about the gardens and participate in activities - both at their headquarters, and on field trips around the city.

Neighbors and volunteers of all ages cultivate the gardens, and staffers work tirelessly to keep a multitude of programs running.

Norris Square Neighborhood Project | Facebook | Instagram

2141 N. Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

215-634-2227