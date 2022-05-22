arrest

Officials: Wanted man arrested after firing gunshot at police in Norristown, Pa.

Norristown police had an warrant out for 29-year-old Mark Simpkins, Jr. since October 2021.
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials announce the arrest of a man after allegedly firing a gunshot at police officers in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Officials say they spotted him Saturday around 6 a.m. on Main Street.

But as he tried to run off, he fired a gunshot, according to police.

Officers confirm they returned fire, hitting Simpkins Jr. in the leg.

He was treated at Paoli Hospital.

Simpkins Jr. has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officers, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and other related charges.

Authorities say drugs and a gun was also retrieved during the arrest.

