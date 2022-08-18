4 teens shot at North Philadelphia birthday party

Arriving officers found the victims, three girls and a boy, all between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police say there were between 15 and 20 young people between the ages of 11 and 18 gathered for a 17th birthday party.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four teenagers were shot at a birthday party in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a home on Bonsal Street by Cambria.

A 15-year girl who lives in the home was shot in her back and leg. The three other victims were shot in the leg.

All four were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police recovered at least nine spent shell casings in the first floor and the basement of the home. They also found a loaded magazine for a semiautomatic gun.

Authorities say two bullets went into the second-floor bedroom of the house across the street where a woman was lying in bed. She was not hit.

Responding officers spotted two males running away from the scene.

Officers chased them on foot into a home about a block away on Judson Street. Police took them into custody.

A third suspect was found nearby.

"The officers apprehended those two individuals that were running from the scene of the shooting, and in that property, they also recovered a handgun. They found a third suspect in the area, and when officers stopped that third suspect, he had a handgun in his possession," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

According to the controller's data, as of Tuesday, 138 juveniles have been shot this year, which is on pace with last year. More girls have been shot this year compared to 2020 and 2021.

This shooting came a day after five people were shot near a West Philadelphia rec center in an unrelated incident.