5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.

It happened on the 300 block of North 57 Street around 6:53 p.m.

Police say two men in a white SUV opened fire on the block.

The five victims range in ages from 16 to 22.

Police say a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old male are both listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.

Both gunmen have been arrested. Multiple rifles and handguns were recovered from the SUV.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.