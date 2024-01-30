WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 9:47AM
Car collides with tow truck, catches fire after crashing into North Philadelphia Family Dollar store
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash left debris littered across the street and damaged a Family Dollar store in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near West Cambria and North 22nd streets.

Police say the Mercedes collided with a tow truck, then took out the light pole and traffic light before crashing into the store.

Both vehicles wound up on the sidewalk and the sedan caught fire.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Traffic is being detoured as crews work to clear the scene

