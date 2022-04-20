drive by shooting

Police: 64-year-old man extremely critical after drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 64-year-old man critically injured in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened Wednesday just before 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police say shots rang out, hitting the 64-year-old man in the head.

The victim was sitting inside of a brown Ford Expedition at the time of the shooting, according to officials.

The suspects were reportedly driving a dark-colored Ford SUV.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

