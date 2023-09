Police say the victim was shot in the leg by another woman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Officials say the suspect fled in a white Jeep.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.