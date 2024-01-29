Firefighter among 3 injured after house fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people, including a firefighter were injured when flames broke out inside a Northeast Philadelphia home early Monday morning.
It happened on Trina Drive near Byberry Road just before 1 a.m.
Authorities say firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the second floor of the twin home.
Two people inside suffered smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.
A firefighter had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.
Crews were able to get the fire under control and are determining a cause.