Man and child shot in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 12000 block of Verda Drive.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Their wounds were said to be non-life-threatening.

The circumstances of this shooting are now under investigation.

There has been no word on whether there are any suspects or arrests in this case.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker