6-year-old boy has died, shot in the left side of chest: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 8th district is investigating a shooting incident Sunday.The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.Police say a 6-year-old boy was shot in the left side of his chest and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by a family member.The child whose identity remains unknown was later pronounced dead from injuries.The scene is currently being held by police. No weapons have been recovered.No word on any arrests made at this time.