fatal shooting

Woman found shot to death inside Northern Liberties home, husband arrested

The SWAT unit found the 55-year-old victim in a third-floor bedroom.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Husband arrested after fatal shooting inside Northern Liberties home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police believe a 62-year-old man killed his wife inside their Northern Liberties home.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Poplar Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

They had received a call about a person with a gun and the possibility someone had been shot inside a home.

When they couldn't get into the home, officers declared it a barricade situation and the SWAT unit was called in to assist.

After police confirmed someone had been shot, SWAT members forced their way into the home.

Once inside, they found a 55-year-old woman lying in the third-floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They took her 62-year-old husband into custody after he was discovered in the basement.

"We believe this individual is the one who was responsible for the murder. Both parties were a married couple," Philadelphia Police Captain Bill Fisher said.

Police say relatives of the pair, including children, were found hiding in a basement closet. They were not harmed.

Officers are still trying to determine what led to the bloodshed.

They say they had never been called to the home before this incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurderfatal shootingbarricadeswatdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Video shows suspects wanted in shooting at Philly gentlemen's club
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News