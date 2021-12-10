Woman found shot to death inside Northern Liberties home, husband arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police believe a 62-year-old man killed his wife inside their Northern Liberties home.Officers responded to the 300 block of West Poplar Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.They had received a call about a person with a gun and the possibility someone had been shot inside a home.When they couldn't get into the home, officers declared it a barricade situation and the SWAT unit was called in to assist.After police confirmed someone had been shot, SWAT members forced their way into the home.Once inside, they found a 55-year-old woman lying in the third-floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.They took her 62-year-old husband into custody after he was discovered in the basement."We believe this individual is the one who was responsible for the murder. Both parties were a married couple," Philadelphia Police Captain Bill Fisher said.Police say relatives of the pair, including children, were found hiding in a basement closet. They were not harmed.Officers are still trying to determine what led to the bloodshed.They say they had never been called to the home before this incident.