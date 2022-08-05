Zoey Deutch plays wanna-be influencer looking for internet stardom in 'Not Okay'

The new movie, "Not Okay," is a comedy involving a tragedy, a satire on social media, and a cautionary tale about life online.

Zoey Deutch plays a woman who feels invisible. So she decides to use those skills to attract some attention for herself, faking a trip to a writers' retreat in Paris and posting it all over her social media. But when Paris is hit with terrorist attacks, she fakes her return and is suddenly a social media star, for all the wrong reasons. It's an uncomfortable position to be in!

"I love that response. The word you used, uncomfortable, I talk about a lot. I was uncomfortable, too, playing her. I felt really uncomfortable doing the things I was doing," said Deutch. "She's misguided and I like to say she's the smoke, not the fire. She's definitely a product of her environment. That being said, I'm not defending her actions or condoning or approving anything she's doing, but I don't find her to be a deplorable, unlovable person. I find her to be lost and lonely."

Deutch says the online world is a tricky one.

"I've always existed online, which is funny to say. It's a weird sentence. I only remember my life as having an online existence, so I have a very different relationship to social media than maybe you would. Mine probably is much less healthy," laughed Deutch.

"Not Okay" is streaming now on Hulu.

