Tables are set for a fresh new start at Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone

After almost 20 years under the same owner, Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone has changed hands, and the new chef is making it his own.

Michael DeLone was mentored by former owner Nunzio Patruno at the Monte Carlo Living Room in Philadelphia years ago.

Since taking over a year ago, Chef Michael has chosen to continue with Italian cuisine, but the new direction will bring a totally new interior over the next year.

The new menu is focused on freshly made interpretations of classics, and events will include culinary options like 'Wild Game Night' and a weekly Pasta Happy Hour.

Nunzio By Chef Michael DeLone | Facebook | Instagram

706 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108

856-858-9840