Coronavirus

11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home

CONCORD, California -- A puppy belonging to an ER nurse who is helping fight COVID-19 was stolen from a northern California home.

According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner's house on Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Max belongs to a nurse.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, who appears to be a German Shepherd, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

The person was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, a mask over the face, and blue medical gloves. The person was also sporting jeans and grey shoes, possibly New Balance brand.

