Looking to give your PB&J a boost of flavor? Nutty Novelties and Nina's Jams have an array of options to spice or sweeten things up.

Nutty Novelties and Nina's Jams will help you upgrade your PB&J

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nina McKissock has been jamming for 34 years.

Her father-in-law introduced her to the art of making jams and she turned it into a family tradition each summer.

Through the years, she has expanded the menu of hot pepper jams to include ingredients like orange rind, curry and habaneros.

She also makes fruit jams when blueberries and strawberries are in season.

You can find her jams as well as recipes from her fans on her website.

Caleb Mangum started Nutty Novelties at the Lansdale Farmers' Market.

Over the last decade, his business has grown to include an array of nut butters including almonds, peanuts, pistachio, cashew and walnuts.

The range of flavors includes sweet options like dark chocolate almond butter, white chocolate walnut butter and cinnamon peanut butter.

There is a spicy habanero honey peanut butter and classic peanut butter.

The nut butters are available at local markets and grocery stores or at the Popcorn Works in Telford, where everything is made.

Nina's Jams | Facebook | Instagram

Nutty Novelties | Facebook | Instagram

336 W Broad St, Telford, PA 18969 - Shared location with Popcorn Works