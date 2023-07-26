WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New York crane catches fire, partially collapses on Manhattan high rise

WABC logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 12:40PM
LIVE: Crane catches fire, collapses in New York City
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Crane catches fire, collapses in New York City

NEW YORK -- A large crane on a high-rise building caught fire and partially collapsed in New York City Wednesday morning.

The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street.

Officials say 10th Avenue is closed for safety reasons until further notice.

A portion of the crane collapsed onto 10th Avenue.

Officials said nearby buildings are being evacuated for fears of an additional collapse.

Video showed firefighters shooting water from a different building above the crane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW