Ocean Casino Resort reopens sportsbook, new rooms and Serendipity

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Ocean Casino Resort celebrated four years in Atlantic City this past June.This season they are unveiling more than $85 million of renovations that will add to the gaming and resort experience.The Gallery is the casino's new sportsbook.The space has a 100-foot central bar, screens to watch every game and 24-hour kiosks that allow guests to place bets with exclusive lines from Ocean. They also have writers there to help guests navigate the new landscape of betting on sports.The renovation also includes more than 450 new rooms -- 120 suites -- each with a spectacular view of the ocean or the bay.And Ocean opened the first New Jersey location for NYC hot spot Serendipity.The whimsical eatery offers decadent desserts such as the famous Frozen Hot Chocolate. They also serve favorites like a foot-long hot dog, hot chicken sandwich and the Ferris wheel sampler, which includes a choice of small bites.500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ