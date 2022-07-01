jersey shore

Holiday weekend festivities begin early in Ocean City, NJ

Holiday goers are hoping for a great time, and local merchants are hoping for a profitable extended weekend.
By and Sharifa Jackson
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many experts say this Fourth of July will likely be the heaviest travel holiday since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beachgoers were already making their way to Ocean City, New Jersey, days before July 4.

"We got out pretty early this morning, we left the house at like 6:30 a.m., and we've been out all morning," said Krista Chiccarine of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

After a few unconventional years because of the pandemic, people are back who have been coming all their lives.

"Every year for the past 30 years, started with my parents and their families when they were kids, said Jace Wheeler of Richmond, Virginia.

Wheeler and his family drove the nearly five hours from Richmond to Ocean City.

"We don't get together all the time, so us in a big group is a really good time," he said.

Expensive travel is keeping some people closer to home this year.

People who love the beach say they love it a little more since it's the perfect escape close to home.

"Just a two day trip, you know, a short thing. Tonight I'll be going back home," said Frank Schilling of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Businesses say they are prepared for anticipated large crowds.

"This is the place to be. It's a nice family oriented type of a beach. Families get together, have a good time, and it's all fun," said Schilling.

