Playland's Castaway Cove to reopen after 4-alarm fire on Ocean City Boardwalk

SEE ALSO: Officials reveal cause of 4-alarm fire on Ocean City boardwalk
Officials said an electrical source sparked the blaze at Playland's Castaway Cove on January 30.
The arcade, offices, and the famous pirate ship on the roof were damaged, but fortunately many of the rides were untouched.
Playland's Castaway Cove will open the weekend of March 27 and it is offering deals to customers.
Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove, told OCNJ Daily that March 27 was the earliest they could possibly open.
SEE ALSO: 4-alarm fire erupts at boardwalk in Ocean City, damages amusement park
"We are excited to get back open and back to a little bit of normalcy," Hartley said.
He explained visitors will use an easement at neighboring Jilly's Arcade to enter Castaway Cove for the time being.
Federal and local investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire.
Businesses Hamburger Construction Company and Brume Juice were also destroyed in the fire.