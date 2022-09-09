Officials warn of strong rip currents after man drowns in Ocean City, New Jersey

Officials are trying to warn beachgoers that there are strong rip currents in the water as Hurricane Earl threatens Bermuda.

Families packed the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey on Friday, but many were taking precautions after a man drowned this week.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Families packed the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey on Friday, but many were taking precautions after a man drowned this week.

"It makes me scared enough that I won't go as deep in anymore, and I'll always have someone by my side just in case," said Brayden Zenszer of Hatboro.

The tragedy unfolded near 12th street just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

A father and son were in distress in the ocean. Officials said three lifeguards rescued the two men, one of whom was identified as 56-year-old Shawn Reilly of Thornhurst. He was unresponsive.

"To see that happen, running as fast as they ran and they're jumping on, trying to resuscitate him and say he's not breathing... it just stops you in your tracks because you're here and you're supposed to be happy," said Donna Zenszer of Hatboro. "It really makes you think twice when you look at that water."

Despite medics beginning CPR, Reilly died at Shore Medical Center. The investigation revealed the 21-year-old son was trying to rescue his father. The son survived.

"It just was tragic because you come here to have a wonderful time at Ocean City and then you find out these rip currents, maybe they didn't know, but it was really hard to watch," said Doris Schmelzer of Pittsburgh. "The whole beach was silent."

Officials are trying to warn beachgoers that there are strong rip currents in the water this weekend as Hurricane Earl threatens Bermuda. Now that the summer season is over, there are fewer lifeguards on the beach.

"A rip current, or an undertow as they call it, never pulls you straight down, it only pulls you out," said Chuck LaBarre, Margate City Beach Patrol Captain. "So maintain calm and try and get out of it when you get pulled out and swim in."

Tips for surviving a rip current from Weather.gov:

*Relax. Rip currents don't pull you under.

*A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels an average speed of 1-2 feet per second, but has been measured as fast as 8 feet per second -- faster than an Olympic swimmer. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; energy you need to survive and escape the rip current.

*Do NOT try to swim directly into to shore. Swim along the shoreline until you escape the current's pull. When free from the pull of the current, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore.

*If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help. Remember: If in doubt, don't go out!

*If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.

*If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.