Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous rip currents to the Jersey shore

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley region will miss a direct hit from incoming Hurricane Lee, but we will see rough surf and dangerous rip currents because of the storm.

Towns along the Jersey shore are warning people to stay out of the water.

Swimmers at unguarded beaches could receive fines between $100 and $1,250.

Some towns are already taking steps to keep people away from the water this weekend.

Cape May officials sent out an alert on Thursday announcing that waters there and in Cape May Point are closed until further notice.

New Jersey is not expected to have any major flooding or inland damage because of this storm because it's so far off the coast. Rip currents are the biggest concerns for the Jersey shore, especially because the weather is supposed to be beautiful this weekend.

The AccuWeather forecast is nice and sunny, which is great for the many fall events going on this weekend, but officials really don't want people getting in the water.

"People come down here - they're curious. They want to see the ocean. It's rough, it's not normally like this throughout the summer," said Captain Dave Funk with the Ventnor City Beach Patrol.

Rip currents: What to know about the dangers and how to escape

A rip current, which flows out toward the ocean, can quickly pull a swimmer away from the shore.

Rip currents usually reach a speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but some can clock in at 8 feet per second, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

If you're caught in a rip current, the first step is to flip to your back and float. Staying calm and not exhausting yourself by fighting against the current is essential to avoid drowning, NOAA said.

Next, you want to swim parallel to the sand until you escape the rip current, which is usually less than 80 feet wide, according to NOAA.

Experts advise looking up water conditions before heading to the beach and, if possible, swimming near a lifeguard.

Rip currents are often strongest at low tide, experts added.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, you may be able to spot a rip current by looking for: a difference in water color; a line of foam or debris moving out to sea; or a narrow gap of darker, calm-looking water in between breaking waves.