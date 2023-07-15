Mother of 2-year-old shot 3 times in Philadelphia mass shooting speaks to Action News

Among those injured in a mass shooting that took place in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on July 3 was a young family.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Among those injured in a mass shooting that took place in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on July 3 was a young family.

As the suspected gunman 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker fired dozens of bullets, this family was caught at the wrong place, wrong time.

On Friday night, the mother of two little boys who were hurt in the gunfire spoke out about the horrifying events with Action News reporter Bob Brooks.

Octavia Brown told Action News her 2-year-old son By-Kir was shot three times during the mass shooting incident.

It happened while he, his twin brother Jy-Fir, and his mother were driving at the corner of 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

The moment the gunshots rang out was caught on camera.

"I just seen someone with a mask, a vest, and everything standing in front of my car. He had a big gun," said Brown.

After bullets struck her vehicle, she says her instincts took over.

"I just knew I had to my babies away, that's all I was worried about. Protect them," she recalled.

Brown hit the gas and was able to flag down a police officer who then jumped in her car and took them to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

She was hurt, but she knew her sons were injured too as they were both bleeding in the backseats.

"I just remember screaming, yelling, like 'My babies! My babies! Please help me, my babies, I think they were shot,'" she said.

"It was the longest ride to the hospital. It was four minutes, it was long," said Brown.

The horrified mother fainted once she and her family arrived at the hospital.

When she woke up, she was told her son had been shot three times in the leg.

"By-Kir had three shots to his leg, they went straight through," said Brown. "He does have bullet fragments in the left leg. He won't walk, he won't bend his leg."

"Jy-Fir, he had a bullet fragment in his head, left side. He had a small fragment in his eye," she continued. "I had glass in my eye. Three pieces in my eye."

Brown wanted Action News to know her sons are still able to enjoy life, despite this near-death experience.

Specifically, she wanted the suspected shooter Carriker to see the two boys smile.

Brown had a message for him on Friday night.

"I do want to see him in court for sure. I want him to know that I'm sorry for all the families that lost someone, but he didn't win. We're still here," said Brown.

She says By-Kir will need physical therapy when the time is right.

For now, she's working on getting him back into a routine and sleeping soundly at night again.

She says he's been terrified to get back into a car, however.