Off duty ER doctor saves gunshot victim in North Philadelphia

An emergency room doctor making coffee at home put his training to work Friday afternoon to save a gunshot victim.Ben Gammon looked out his window at 20th and Brown in Philadelphia's Fairmount section and saw a wounded man, clutching his stomach."I grabbed some gloves take a look... stabilize him just happy I was here to help out.... not something you want to seeThe victim is in stable condition.So far, no arrest has been made.