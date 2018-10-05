Off duty ER doctor saves gunshot victim in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Off duty ER doctor saves gunshot victim in North Philadelphia. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An emergency room doctor making coffee at home put his training to work Friday afternoon to save a gunshot victim.

Ben Gammon looked out his window at 20th and Brown in Philadelphia's Fairmount section and saw a wounded man, clutching his stomach.

"I grabbed some gloves take a look... stabilize him just happy I was here to help out.... not something you want to see

The victim is in stable condition.

So far, no arrest has been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdoctors
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Show More
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
More News