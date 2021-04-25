Officer fighting for his life after assault in Delmar, Delaware

DELMAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware police officer is fighting for his life after being assaulted early Sunday morning in Delmar, Sussex County.It happened around 5:12 a.m. on the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community.State police say an officer with the Delmar Police Department responded to a home for a fight in progress and became involved in a physical altercation.Additional officers responded after the officer became unresponsive. The officer, identified as Corporal Keith Heacook, was found unconscious inside the home, said investigators.He was rushed to an area hospital and later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Maryland."He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured," said Chief Ivan Barkley of Delmar Police Department.Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer's injuries, but do say that an assault involving an elderly couple across the street from the original incident is related to this investigation.The elderly couple in that incident sustained significant injuries as well. Both were transported to area hospitals, police said.Multiple individuals were taken into police custody. There is no immediate word on what charges they are facing.The Delaware State Police is investigating both incidents, along with the Delmar Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police.