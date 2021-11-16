accident

Officer jumps into action after driver plunges into creek in Kennett Township

"It was pretty full of water at that point. It was sinking quickly," recalled Officer Mark Todd.
Officer jumps into action after driver plunges into creek

KENNETT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer in Chester County, Pennsylvania jumped into action to save a driver whose vehicle plunged into the Red Clay Creek.

It happened on Monday morning just before 10 a.m. near the 700 block of West Cypress Street in Kennett Township.

Officer Mark Todd from the neighboring police department in Kennett Square was first on the scene.

Upon arrival, he spotted a woman trapped inside the vehicle. Todd entered the water moments after assessing the situation.

"Once inside the vehicle, it was pretty full of water at that point. It was sinking quickly. So I was able to grab her and pull her out and get her to shore where the fire and EMS were able to take care of her," said Todd.

The driver, who is said to be in her 50s, was transported to Christiana Hospital for treatment of bumps and bruises and hypothermia.

