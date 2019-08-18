NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said at least one person is dead following a plane crash in Newark, Delaware Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the area of 550 Station Christiana Road around 9 a.m.
The plane's pilot radioed in that he needed to land and then officials lost communication with the pilot.
The plane was found in a wooded area west of I-95 a short time later.
It is unclear how many people were on board the plane at this time.
Delaware state police said while there are no road closures at this time, motorists should expect delays due to heavy police activitiy in the area.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
At least 1 dead following plane crash in New Castle County, officials say
PLANE CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More