plane crash

At least 1 dead following plane crash in New Castle County, officials say

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said at least one person is dead following a plane crash in Newark, Delaware Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 550 Station Christiana Road around 9 a.m.

The plane's pilot radioed in that he needed to land and then officials lost communication with the pilot.

The plane was found in a wooded area west of I-95 a short time later.

It is unclear how many people were on board the plane at this time.

Delaware state police said while there are no road closures at this time, motorists should expect delays due to heavy police activitiy in the area.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarknew castle countydelaware newsplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes weekend off after plane crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead following double shooting at Newark hotel
2-year-old found wandering alone in Media
4 killed, others injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid
Lamet, Padres cool off Phillies with 5-3 victory
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Show More
Child found dead in hot vehicle in NJ; no charges filed at this time
Gas explosion injures 3 at New Jersey wedding reception
2 armed home invasions under investigation in West Chester
SUV goes up in flames in Norristown
Man charged in connection with Manhattan rice cooker scare
More TOP STORIES News