7-year-old boy dies after falling between subway cars on the Broad Street Line, officials say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials said a 7-year-old boy has died after falling between two cars on SEPTA's Broad Street Line Sunday.

The incident occurred on a southbound train that was traveling near the North Philadelphia Station.

Witnesses told Action News two kids were selling candy in between the subway cars when one slipped through as the train was moving.

Medics pronounced the child dead just after 6 p.m.

SEPTA shut down the Broad Street Line between Erie and Girard Stations while officials investigate the incident.

SEPTA says shuttle buses are operating in both directions to get passengers moving.

