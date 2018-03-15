TEACHER ARRESTED

Officials: Fmr. NJ teacher admits to upskirt videos

MEDFORD, N.J. --
A former Burlington County high school teacher has admitted to recording upskirt videos and taking photos of female students last year in the hallways and his classroom, officials say.

Forty-four-year-old Eric Howell of Maple Shade pled guilty Wednesday to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree).

Under an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office, Howell will receive five years in New Jersey state prison when he is sentenced on June 20.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, the investigation revealed that the former Lenape High School teacher concealed a camera in a coconut water box that was then placed in the side mesh portion of his briefcase. They say he would unscrew the cap, walk in close proximity to female students and carry his briefcase in a manner that allowed the camera to point up their skirts or shorts.

An individual alerted school administration on March 2nd after noticing Howell passing behind a female student and extending his arm sideways in an attempt to position the camera under her skirt, officials say.

Howell, who was hired as a chemistry teacher in 2016, was suspended that day and has since been terminated.

Coffina says school officials contacted police after receiving the information and were fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The investigation revealed that Howell did not share or upload the videos and recordings.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Medford Township Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsteacher arrestedteacherteachersstudentsMedford
TEACHER ARRESTED
Teacher with history of alcohol arrests charged with DUI
Fmr. NJ teacher sentenced to jail for upskirt videos
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with student
Police: NJ teacher sent male student inappropriate photos
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
More teacher arrested
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News